Bank robbery suspect arrested after fleeing scene at 120 mph to Fresno’s Tower District

A man suspected of a Madera bank robbery was arrested Tuesday morning in Fresno’s Tower District after he attempted to elude police by driving south on Highway 99 at speeds estimated at 120 mph.

Michael Salinas is believed to be the same man who robbed a central Fresno bank last week, according to Fresno police spokesman Felipe Uribe.

A Madera police spokesman said Salinas presented a note demanding cash at the Madera bank, but fled without any money, then jumped in a Mercedes Benz and sped south on 99 with officers in pursuit.

He reportedly passed cars while driving on the side of the highway while trying to escape the officers, who lost radio contact with their Madera headquarters along the way, and Salinas eluded them as he got off 99 at West Olive Avenue.

Fresno police located the Mercedes near North Echo and East Thomas avenues, and took Salinas into custody a short time later. He was returned to Madera for booking by arriving Madera officers.

According to Fresno police, Salinas was arrested Thursday as a suspect in the robbery of the Chase Bank in the 3600 block of North Blackstone Avenue, which took place Wednesday, when the bandit presented a paper note to a teller. Salinas was released from Fresno County Jail on Friday.