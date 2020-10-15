Alleged victim testifies molestation began at age 4 at trial of Clovis business owner

A Clovis business owner faces 46-years-to-life in prison for allegedly molesting a girl for more than a decade.

Daniel William Sedano, 57, co-owner of Central Valley Information Security, is charged with four felonies, including continuous sexual abuse of a child, oral copulation of a child 10 years or younger, and rape.

Sedano, who is on trial in Fresno County Superior Court, sat and listened Tuesday and Wednesday as the now-21-year-old victim tearfully told the jury how the defendant began molesting her at the age of 4.

The alleged victim testified that one of the earliest incidences involved Sedano putting a blindfold on her and having her pose as he took photos of her on a bed. It escalated over the years to inappropriate touching, sexual assault and ultimately rape.

Sedano has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is being defended by Jane Boulger.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Prosecutor Vanessa Leona told the jury Sedano threatened the victim, telling her not to tell anyone what he was doing. The victim said she was frightened and confused about what was happening.

“I didn’t know what to do,” she cried as she testified Tuesday. “I wish I had told someone, but I was afraid of what he might do to me.”

Second woman testifies

As the victim matured, Sedano began buying her gifts, taking her on trips and even to concerts. On one out-of-town trip in 2017, Sedano brought along another young woman, who was 17 at the time.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, testified Wednesday that she met Sedano online and they began dating. Sedano, who was married at the time, bought the woman gifts, groceries and trips to the coast. He also began to tell her his secrets.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

She testified Sedano told her about a young girl that he was having sexual feelings towards. He later admitted they had sex when she was 12 or 13.

Asked by prosecutor Leona, why the woman didn’t tell someone, she said: “I didn’t know what to do when he told me those things. I didn’t want to believe it and I didn’t know if he was making it up.”

The woman later met the victim on a trip to Los Angeles for a concert and realized she was the one Sedano was talking about. She eventually stop seeing Sedano, whom she accused of being mentally abusive and controlling.

The trial continues on Thursday.