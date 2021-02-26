A Clovis child molester deserves prison for ‘a very long time,’ says victim he abused

A Clovis man who was found guilty in October of sexually abusing a child is facing 46-years to life in prison. And his victim said she couldn’t be happier.

Daniel Sedano, 57, was convicted of rape, oral copulation of a child 10 years or younger and sexual intercourse with a child 10 years or younger.

Sedano, who was co-owner of Central Valley Information Security, was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, but his lawyer Jane Boulger has filed a motion for a new trial.

Boulger filed the motion on behalf of her client, arguing the evidence didn’t support a conviction and that Sedano, former co-owner of Central Valley Information Security, deserves another trial.

Fresno County Judge Brian Alvarez agreed to postpone the sentencing until April 22 when he will rule on the motion go ahead with Sedano’s sentencing.

Despite the delay, the judge allowed the victim and her supporters to speak before the court. Prosecutor Vanessa Leona will provide her thoughts on April 22.

The victim, who is now in her 20s, urged the judge to give Sedano the maximum sentence. “I just hope he goes away for a very, very long time,” she said. “Because that’s what is going to make me happy. And maybe then I can move on with my life.”

Speaking through tears, the victim said her life has been forever altered. She testified during the trial that Sedano began molesting her when she was four years old and continuing until she was 18.

“After what has happened to me, sometimes I am just scared of living,” she said.

She knew what he was doing was wrong, but she felt like she couldn’t speak out. “He told me that I could never tell anybody,” she said Thursday. “But I couldn’t hold it in any longer.”

During the trial, the victim testified that Sedano would often buy her gifts, give her lots of attention and even take her to concerts. But she said he also touched her inappropriately, sexually assaulted her and eventually raped her.

She revealed her truth several years ago and Sedano was investigated by police and arrested.