Suspect in fatal shooting at Fresno County produce plant arrested two time zones away

The suspect in a fatal shooting outside a Reedley produce plant was arrested in Missouri, according to the Reedley Police Department.

David Cedeno, a 26-year-old from Reedley, was arrested for allegedly killing 27-year-old Elizandro Diaz Jr. outside of Bravante Produce on April 13.

Diaz and two co-workers were on their break and had went to the Oaks Mini Mart to get some snacks. Diaz had gotten into a verbal argument with Cedeno inside the mini mart just before the shooting, Reedley Police said.

Cedeno got into a vehicle and followed Diaz back to parking lot of Bravante Produce

Cedeno then fired several rounds through the passenger window, striking Diaz in the lower torso, according to police. Diaz was taken to Adventist Medical Center in Reedley, where he died.

On Saturday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced they had arrested Cedeno on a warrant.

Cedeno is being held at Laclede County Jail in Missouri and awaiting extradition to California, where he will be arraigned on charges of murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police consider the shooting to be gang related, and claim both the victim and suspect had gang ties.