Suspect in double homicide at Old Town Clovis bar arrested in Arizona, police say

The suspect in a Old Town Clovis bar double homicide has been arrested in Phoenix, Arizona according to Clovis Police Department.

Eddie Cordero, 25, was found by Phoenix police while he was in a vehicle. Cordero was arrested without incident. Also arrested was 25-year-old Fresno resident Anthony Guzman on suspicion of being an accessory to murder.

Cordero is a suspect in a shooting at The Palace bar in which two people died and another was wounded early Saturday, May 22.

Spokesman Jim Munro said the gunman entered the Old Town Clovis bar just after 2 a.m. and began shooting, striking the three victims. Detectives believe that there was an earlier dispute between Cordero and the people he shot.

Both men have been booked into the Maricopa County Jail. They will remain in custody in Arizona until extradition at a later date