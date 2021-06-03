17-year-old shot in northwest Fresno after argument in apartment parking lot, police say

A 17-year-old teenager was shot Wednesday evening in a parking lot of an apartment complex in northwest Fresno, police said.

The shooting happened in the 2600 block of West Alamos Avenue, near Marks Avenue.

According to Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes, officers found the boy with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

Witnesses told officers that they heard an argument in the parking lot before three to four shots were fired.

Cervantes said the suspect’s vehicle, described as a gray sedan, left at a high rate of speed.

Detectives were on scene and canvassing the area looking for potential witnesses and looking for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call police and can remain anonymous at 559-621-7000.