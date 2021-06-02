Truck driver shot at after noticing passenger with gun at Fresno intersection, police say

A delivery driver was injured after a suspect in another vehicle waiting at a major northwest Fresno intersection fired a shot at his truck Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The driver was headed west on West Herndon Avenue and waiting at the intersection with North Marks Avenue just before 3 p.m. when he looked down to his left and noticed a revolver in the lap of the passenger in the vehicle next to him, Fresno Police Sg. Ritchie O’Dell said.

The suspect looked up at the driver and saw him watching, then fired a single shot from the gun at the truck driver. The suspects fled the scene.

O’Dell said it was not clear if the driver was struck by the bullet or by shrapnel from the window. The driver was taken to a hospital.

Officers did not find any shell casings.

O’Dell declined to give a description of the vehicle while the suspects are at large.