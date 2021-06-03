Two victims shot in possible car-to-car incident that ends with collision in Fresno

Two men in their 20s and 30s were shot Wednesday evening in what police believe could be a car-to-car shooting in northwest Fresno.

The shooting happened at 10:45 p.m., near West Shaw and Fruit avenues.

According to Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes, officers were responding to a vehicle collision at Fruit and Santa Ana avenues. Officers found a small compact SUV that sheered off a telephone poll then collided with a fire hydrant and rolled into a house.

The fire hydrant was spewing water and hit power lines, Cervantes said. Officers approached the vehicle and found two shooting victims.

The two men were struck in the upper and lower body and were taken to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, Cervantes said.

Fresno Police and Fresno Fire Departments responded to a vehicle collision into a fire hydrant after two men were shot on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. ANTHONY GALAVIZ agalaviz@fresnobee.com

“There were multiple shots fired along Fruit, just south of Shaw Avenue, all the way to where the traffic collision occurred,” he said.

“The crime scene itself is rather large, primarily in point because we had to back out for officers’ safety as well as innocent bystanders. The fire department arrived on scene and turned off the fire hydrant, and PG&E came and cut off power.”

At least 1,867 PG&E customers were without power along a stretch from Gettysburg and Fruit to Bullard and Maroa.

Detectives were on scene for several hours collecting evidence and surveillance video.

Cervantes said it appears to be a car-to-car shooting because “there were a significant amount of shots fired.” Shell casings were found over a long stretch of roadway.

It is unknown if it is gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.