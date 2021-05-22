Two men shot and killed, third injured at Old Town Clovis bar. Police seek public’s help

Two men were killed and another injured following a shooting early Saturday morning at an Old Town Clovis bar, police said.

Clovis police responded around 2:05 a.m. to several 911 calls and found two people inside the Palace Bar in Old Town and a third victim outside nearby, Clovis police said in a news release.

“Unfortunately, one of the subjects was pronounced deceased inside the bar. The two other subjects were transported to local hospitals, where one of them also passed away,” Clovis Police Sgt. Jim Koch said in a social media post.

Police said the third man was in stable condition early Saturday at an area hospital.

No arrests have been announced. Police have not commented on a possible motive for the violence or released descriptions of any suspects.

Police said they were interviewing witnesses and examining surveillance video footage.

Clovis Avenue was closed in both directions between Third and Fifth streets and was expected to reopen later Saturday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Clovis Police Department dispatch at 559-324-2800 or Crimestoppers at 498-STOP.