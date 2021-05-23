Clovis police make an arrest in Old Town bar shooting that left two dead, one injured

Clovis Police announced one arrest Sunday morning in the Old Town bar shooting that left two men dead and a third injured.

A SWAT search warrant was served Sunday morning in Fresno – additional information will be released later, according to a social media post from the department.

The shooting occurred early Saturday morning at the Palace Bar around 2 a.m. Officers responded to a 911 call and found two people inside and a third victim outside the bar. One of the victims was pronounced dead inside the bar and the other two were transported to local hospitals, where one of them later died. The third man who was shot was reported to be in stable condition and expected to survive, according to police.

Those killed were identified as Merehildo Luna, 21, of Fresno, and Andres Sanchez 27, of Sanger, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Clovis Police Lt. Jim Munro told The Bee that investigators were still working to uncover a possible motive, though police were looking into the shooting as possibly gang-related.

This story wil be updated