Crime

Multiple rounds fired and possible car chase in central Fresno, police say

Shell casings littered the roadway in central Fresno on Tuesday morning after multiple gunshots were fired in what may have been a car-to-car shooting.

The incident began about 8:45 a.m. on Dakota Avenue between North Fruit and North Palm avenues, where police reported that shots were fired near an apartment complex.

Then, neighbors said that two cars, possibly a Dodge and a Kia, sped south on North Harrison firing weapons. Police shut down Harrison to collect shell casings near East Fedora Avenue.

No suspects were immediately identified.

