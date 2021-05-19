2 shot on Fresno road end up at DMV office parking lot. Police seeking suspect vehicle

Two people were shot on a Fresno road Wednesday afternoon in a car-to-car shooting that ended at the DMV office on Olive Avenue.

The two victims were in a white Honda Accord south of the DMV office at Olive and Weber avenues when they were shot by people in another vehicle, according to preliminary reports from police.

They then drove north on Weber before stopping in the parking lot of the DMV office.

A girl arrived to the scene around 1:45 p.m., saw the bullet-riddled Honda and screamed, “That’s my dad.”

A law enforcement source said the suspect vehicle got away, potentially on southbound Highway 99.

Investigators did not have an immediate description of the vehicle.

The victims’ status was not immediately known.