Suspicious fire destroys home in east-central Fresno

An early morning fire of suspicious origin destroyed a home in east-central Fresno Tuesday morning, Fresno firefighters reported.

The blaze broke out about 5:30 a.m. at North Brown and East Sierra Vista avenues, near the major intersection of East Clinton and North Chestnut avenues.

Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo said the home was already damaged by a previous fire, but the new blaze made the building a total loss.

He said there was some evidence, including shopping carts, that someone had been living in the building.

The cause and the total financial loss remains under investigation.

Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
