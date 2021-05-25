Suspicious fire destroys home in east-central Fresno

An early morning fire of suspicious origin destroyed a home in east-central Fresno Tuesday morning, Fresno firefighters reported.

The blaze broke out about 5:30 a.m. at North Brown and East Sierra Vista avenues, near the major intersection of East Clinton and North Chestnut avenues.

Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo said the home was already damaged by a previous fire, but the new blaze made the building a total loss.

He said there was some evidence, including shopping carts, that someone had been living in the building.

The cause and the total financial loss remains under investigation.