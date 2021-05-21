Man jumps on rack, throws wine bottles in a Fresno Walmart. Here’s how police stopped him

A man who climbed on a Walmart display rack and began throwing wine bottles, including some in the direction of Fresno police, was taken into custody Friday night after he was slowed by a pepper ball fired by an officer, authorities said.

The incident happened at 6:30 p.m. at the Walmart at East Kings Canyon Road and South Peach Avenue.

The man, who wasn’t identified beyond police saying he was in his 30s, got up on the rack and was throwing the bottles. He continued to lob them after officers arrived, Lt. Jordan Beckford said, but not directly at police.

“It could have been just to keep them back,” she said.

The man was struck by a pepper ball and taken into custody.

No officers were hurt, Beckford said, but the man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for injuries that police said were not serious.

The store had to be evacuated, Beckford said. Chemical residue left by the pepper ball would have to be cleaned up before the store could reopen, she said.

A damage estimate was not provided. It was not known how many bottles were thrown.

The man is facing felony charges of vandalism and resisting and delaying, Beckford said.