A person was shot to death Friday afternoon in southern Fresno County, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 2:45 p.m. at Highway 198 and State Route 269 near Huron.

According to Caltrans, the 198 is closed between Highway 269 and Madera Avenue (east of 269) because of police activity.

Seek alternate routes.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating.

This story will be updated.