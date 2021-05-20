Man who says he was stabbed walks up to Fresno home and pleads for help, police say

The Fresno Police Department is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing in central Fresno.

Fresno Police spokesman Felipe Uribe said a man was walking in the 1100 block of East Michigan Avenue near College Avenue where he walked up to a group of people at a home who were on the porch to say he had been stabbed.

The man had blood on his shirt, Uribe said.

EMS arrived and took the man to Community Regional Medical Center. The man, whose age and age is not known, was stable.

Uribe said detectives were on their way to to the hospital to talk to the victim about when the stabbing happened and who did it. The stabbing call came in at 2:30 p.m.

Police are also trying to figure where the stabbing occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.