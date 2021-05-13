Two shot near market southeast of Fresno, but deputies say one not providing information

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday morning reported that one of two men shot overnight in the Malaga area was not cooperating with investigators. The second man was in surgery and not available to answer questions.

The shooting took place about 9 p.m. Wednesday at South Calvin and East Olney avenues, near southeast Fresno, in an apparent drive-by incident near Primo Mart.

Both men, 28 and 26, were shot in the legs and taken to the hospital by a private party. Their wounds were non-life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111.