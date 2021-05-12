Woman stabbed to death by her brother-in-law in Visalia, police say

A man is in custody Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law to death, police said

Officers responded to the call of a family disturbance that led to a stabbing around 10:43 a.m. in the 6200 block of West Sweet Avenue.

Officers found the woman at the home with stab wounds and rendered aid. The suspect, who was not identified, was detained.

The women was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where she died.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital with moderate injuries and remains in custody, pending further investigation, police said.

The names of the victim and suspect are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Visalia Police Violent Crimes Detectives and Crimes Scene Technicians responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Anyone with any information on the homicide is urged to call police at at 559-713-4921.