‘Baffling’ death: Man dies after being found unconscious at a Fresno Me-n-Ed’s parking lot

A man found unconscious at a Me-n-Ed’s parking lot in the Tower District ended up dying Wednesday night after he was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of death was not immediately known, but Fresno Police are considering it a homicide.

“This particular incident was a bit baffling to us,” Lt. Paul Cervantes said. “There were not any visible injuries that were consistent with what one would presume to be life-threatening.

“In other words, we didn’t see a whole lot of blood, a whole lot of injuries.”

Police were called around 9 p.m. to the Me-n-Ed’s on Tap near Wishon and Fern avenues regarding a physical altercation involving a group of males.

Police believe the unconscious man, who was in his 40s, had been involved in the fight.

The man was not breathing when officers located him. Police, however, did not find any stabbing and gunshot wounds on the victim.

The man was rushed to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced died.

Cervantes said some blood was found in the street, and detectives were securing a residence where police believe “the individuals that are responsible for the crime might be (located).”

“It’s our belief that the individuals at this residence are involved,” Cervantes said. “To the extent to which they’re involved is not 100% known at this time.

“Because of the information that we’ve received, we’re secured this location and we’re in the process of obtaining a search warrant.”