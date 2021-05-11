Teen struck in leg during disturbance at Fresno apartment where minors have been shot at before

Fresno police are investigating a shooting at the Ranchwood in Fresno, California on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. THE FRESNO BEE

A teenager was shot in the leg Tuesday afternoon following a disturbance between two groups at a southeast Fresno apartment, police said.

The shooting happened at 6:20 p.m. at East Lane and South Winery avenues, where police received two Shot Spotter activations of 10 rounds and 5 rounds about a minute apart, Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes said.

Police received a call from the victim’s father to say his son was shot. The 17-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is listed in stable condition with non-life threatening wounds.

Cervantes said officers arrived in minutes and determined there was a verbal disturbance inside the Ranchwood Condos between two groups. One of the groups went inside the apartment when shots rang out, striking the 17-year-old.

Cervantes said there is possibly two shooters.

It is unknown if the shooting is gang related.

This is the second time a minor has been shot at the apartment complex this year.

Back in March, one child and one teen were shot after approximately 26 gunshots were fired into a unit at the Ranchwood Condos.

Cervantes said that through Sunday, there had been 249 shootings in Fresno. This time last year, there were 157 shootings.

Anyone with information to the shootings at Ranchwood is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.