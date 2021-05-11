Fresno Police searching for 21-year-old suspect who allegedly shot and killed another man

Fresno Police are searching for 21-year-old Tywain Robinson, who is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a man on May 7 in southeast Fresno. He was last seen driving a white, 2010 Hyundai Sante De with the California license plate #7KPP149, according to Fresno Police. Fresno Police

Fresno Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who’s wanted for allegedly killing another man last week in southeast Fresno.

Police identified Tywain Robinson as the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Isaac Jackson.

Police were responding to a shot spotter activation at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of East Inyo Avenue when an officer was flagged down by a motorist on Divisadero Avenue near the Freeway 41 overpass.

That’s where police found Jackson in the passenger’s seat, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite lifesaving efforts from officers and EMS personnel, Jackson died at the scene.

Investigators later determined Jackson was at the apartment complex off Inyo, and the motorist also was shot at during the incident but was not injured.

The motorist was driving Jackson to the hospital prior to stopping to flag down the officer, according to police.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspected shooter Robinson.

Police said Robinson was last seen driving a white, 2010 Hyundai Sante De with the California license plate #7KPP149.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detective Dan Longoria at 559-621-2516 or detective Raul Diaz at 559-621-2449.

Or you can remain anonymous by contacting call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.