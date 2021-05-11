Clovis woman goes on crime spree, stealing firearm among many items, police say

Fresno Police have a Mercedes towed near Blackstone and Sierra Avenues after a woman wielded a knife at a convenience store near Palm and Bullard Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in Fresno. ezamora@fresnobee.com

A woman is facing multiple charges after committing a series of crimes in Fresno and Clovis this since weekend, police said.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Alexis Garcia of Clovis.

According to Fresno Police Lt. Rob Beckwith, officers responded to an attempted robbery at a 7-Eleven near Palm and Bullard avenues.

Beckwith said Garcia entered the store with a hunting knife, and approached the clerk and demanded money and other items.

At some point, there was an altercation after Garcia “reached over and tried to grab the till that was behind the register.”

“At one point, that female was able to exit the store after the altercation with the clerk,” Beckwith said. “She fled in a vehicle.”

Beckwith said one customer was inside the store. The customer called police about the incident and provided a description of Garcia’s vehicle.

Officers responded quickly and located the Mercedes Benz at Blackstone and Sierra avenues. Officers attempted to make contact with Garcia, who fled on foot and eventually was arrested a short distance away.

Garcia was taken into custody without incident.

No one was injured.

Garcia will be charged with attempted armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Clovis crime spree

Garcia allegedly committed crimes over the weekend.

According to Clovis Police Lt. Jim Munro, Garcia allegedly went to a family member’s home and damaged the apartment and allegedly stole a vehicle described to be a Ford Focus.

Munro said she had the vehicle for a couple days.

Garcia returned to the family member’s home Tuesday morning near Armstrong and Gettysburg avenues and went inside uninvited, according to police.

Munro said Garcia destroyed and broke windows, and accessed a safe and stole a firearm.

An elderly person hid in the back of the house and called 911.

Garcia also allegedly stole a “very large amount of money,” Munro said, and left with the victim’s Mercedes.

Officers attempted to stop her as she pulled out of the neighborhood and went to pursue before calling it off for safety reasons, Munro said.

Garcia is facing additional charges for auto theft, home invasion, elder abuse and other charges.