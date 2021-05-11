Man in SUV intentionally hits ex-girlfriend on motorcycle then kidnaps her, Fresno Police say

A Fresno man who was driving a large SUV intentionally hit his ex-girlfriend on the back of a motorcycle, then allegedly kidnapped her Tuesday night, according to police.

Thousands of residents who live west of Highway 99 eventually ended up being affected by the abduction.

Fresno Police said a man, identified as 44-year-old Jeramy Crisp, rammed a Chevy Tahoe into a motorcycle around 8 p.m. near Marks and California avenues in southwest Fresno.

The collision caused a male driver on a motorcycle and his female passenger to both be ejected. The female passenger previously was in a relationship with the man in the Tahoe, police said.

The man in the Tahoe then got into a physical altercation with the motorcycle driver before kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, according to Fresno Police.

“During some point in this particular incident, the (ex-boyfriend) was able to drag the (female) victim from that location of the motorcycle collision and physically put her in the back of the Chevy Tahoe,” Lt. Paul Cervantes said.

During the abduction, the man in the Tahoe drove “erratically” and caused another collision a few blocks later after crashing into an electrical pole near Hughes and Whitesbridge avenues.

That collision caused more than 6,000 PG&E customers to lose power for at least a couple of hours, and forced a portion of the eastbound lanes of Highway 180 to be closed.

Police detained the suspect at the site of the second collision, having received positive identification from the driver of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle driver suffered significant injuries, as did the ex-girlfriend, police said.

The ex-girlfriend, however, was not being cooperative with officers in their investigation.

Police believe she may be a victim of a domestic violence.