Wanted: Raiders fan who assaulted security guard at bar in Old Town Clovis

Clovis police say an Oakland Raiders fan is wanted in a felony assault investigation during an unprovoked attack on a security guard at a downtown bar.

The incident took place April 29 just before midnight at the Old Town Saloon on Clovis Avenue as the suspect, wearing the jersey of Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, was leaving the bar, accompanied by two women.

He bumped the guard on the way past, then punched the guard in the face, knocking him to the ground. One of the women then closed the gate to the bar and walked away.

The condition of the guard was not immediately available.

The man faces charges of felony aggravated battery, according to police department spokesman Ty Wood. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-324-2556.