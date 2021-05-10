Clovis insurance agent charged with embezzlement, using clients’ premiums on sports tickets

A former licensed insurance agent from Clovis was arraigned in Fresno Superior Court on Monday on charges of embezzlement in the misappropriation of consumers’ premium payments.

The office of Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara alleges says Danny Raymond Armenta, 48, put $17,797 into his personal banking account and used the money to buy college sports tickets, pay bills and cover personal expenses.

Armenta’s employer reported the alleged crimes to the commissioner’s office.

Armenta’s license expired Sept. 30, and Lara’s office also revoked his license on March 1 and prohibited him from further participation in the insurance industry.

He is scheduled to return to court on June 23.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case.