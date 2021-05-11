Fresno County man charged with child molestation involving a family member, police say

A man was arrested Monday afternoon in Fresno County on suspicion of child molestation, police said.

Police arrested 40-year-old Joe David Rivas after officers responded to the Corcoran home around 3:18 p.m. regarding a family disturbance.

Several people told officers Rivas had “multiple incidents of child molestation” involving a child with whom he is related.

Rivas was later arrested by officers at his residence in the 1700 block of Dairy Avenue.

He was booked into Kings County Jail for multiple charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, sexual intercourse with a minor and sodomy.

Rivas is being held on $1.75 million.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have information about these crimes is encouraged to contact police at 559-992-5151.