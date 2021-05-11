Woman suffers major injuries after vehicle overturns in Fresno County with 2 kids inside

A woman was ejected and two kids were uninjured after a vehicle overturned Tuesday afternoon in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at 2 p.m., in the area of South Chestnut Avenue and East Muscat Avenue.

According to CHP spokesman Mike Salas, a GMC Envoy was traveling south on Chestnut approaching the intersection with Muscat.

The Kia sedan was traveling north on Chestnut preparing to make a left onto eastbound Muscat.

A woman was seriously injured after her vehicle overturned with two children inside in Fresno, California on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The children were not hurt. CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL

The driver of the Kia made the left turn directly into the path of the GMC. The GMC driver swerved to the right to avoid a collision, causing the vehicle to run off the road and collide into a chain-link fence.

The crash caused the GMC to overturn at least once, ejecting the woman, Salas said. She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

The woman was not wearing a seat belt, Salas said.

The children — a boy and girl — were wearing their seat belts or child restraints and were not injured.

The driver of the Kia remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

There were no signs of alcohol or drugs on either drivers, Salas said.