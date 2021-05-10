Crime

Man fleeing police crashes car with child inside, Visalia police say

Visalia police Monday booked a man on multiple charges after he fled officers and crashed a car with a female juvenile inside.

Zurishaddi McCray, 18, faces counts of felony evading, child endangerment, and obstructing an officer.

A police spokesman said officers attempted to pull McCray over at Houston Avenue and Locust Street. about 2 a.m., but McCray sped awa.y. Pursuit was terminated on westbound Highway 198 and Highway 99, but McCray crashed into a fence at Highway 198 and Highway 64, where the girl was found in the passenger seat.

The girl was turned over to her mother. There were no injuries in the crash.

Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
