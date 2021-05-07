Crime

Fresno police noticed online prostitution ads increasing. They ran a sting and arrested 7

Seven people were arrested in a week-long prostitution sting that targeted online advertisements.

Detectives with the Fresno Police Department’s Vice Unit, after noticing oticed an increase in online prostitution ads, focused on those ad that featured younger women who may be underage victims of human trafficking.

The sting led to the arrest of six women and one man, according to a statement from the department.

The women contacted through the sting ranged in age from 18 to 33 years old. All were offered victim advocacy services, such as long-term trauma care, police said.

While none of the women were juveniles, detectives continue to focus on investigations that might help them identify victims of human trafficking, the department said.

Anyone with information regarding human trafficking can contact the Fresno Police Department’s Human Trafficking Hotline at 559-621-5950.

