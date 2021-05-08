Two men shot in Fresno alley. Police detail how many shots were fired, how victims got away

Two men were shot while walking Saturday afternoon in a southwest Fresno alley, surviving a barrage of more than a dozen bullets but sending them scrambling to a family member’s house.

The shooting happened at 12:29 p.m., near North Caleveras Street and East McKenzie Avenue. Police were alerted through the ShotSpotter activation tool that detects gunfire around town.

Both men were walking north in the alley when three other people opened fired, Fresno Police Lt. Charlie Chamalbide said.

One was hit in the back and another suffered a graze wound to a shoulder. Ages 19 and 20, they ran to a family member’s home, then got a ride to Community Regional Medical Center.

The men were listed in stable condition.

Officers found 13 shell casings and described the shooting as gang related, Chamalbide said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.