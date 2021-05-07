Passenger killed after gunman fires at vehicle in central Fresno, police say

Police are investigating a homicide Friday afternoon after a man was found shot inside a vehicle in central Fresno.

According to Lt. Mark Hudson, just after 2 p.m. officers received a Shot Spotter alert of 10 rounds fired in the 4600 block of East Inyo Avenue.

Moments later, officers arrived at Divisadero Street near the Highway 41 overpass where they were flagged by a driver on the street. Officers stopped and found the passenger, a 26-year-old man, with multiple gunshot wounds and began to perform CPR on the victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hudson said officers learned through their investigation that the two men were in the vehicle near an apartment complex in the 4600 block of East Inyo when an unknown gunman fired multiple rounds at them.

The driver fled the scene and was attempting to drive the victim to Community Regional Medical Center when he stopped to flag down the officers.

The northbound ramp to get on Highway 41 at Divisadero Street is closed for several hours as police continue the investigation.