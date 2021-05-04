Police investigating homicide in central Fresno — it’s the 29th already this year

Fresno police Tuesday were investigating the city’s 29th homicide of the year after the body of a man was found near East Belmont Avenue at the Highway 41 overpass.

Lt. Rob Beckwith said officers found the victim on the ground about 1:24 a.m. with a puncture wound to his back. The victim was reported to be a Hispanic man in his 30s. Attempts to save the victim by officers administering CPR were unsuccessful.

Officers canvassed the area in an attempt to find witnesses, but it was not known if they were successful in finding any.

The victim was not identified pending notification of family.

In 2020 at this time, there were 10 homicides.

