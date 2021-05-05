CHP motorcycle officer in serious condition after collision with farm tractor east of Fresno

A California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer was in serious condition at Community Regional Medical Center Wednesday morning after he was involved in a pre-dawn collision with a farm vehicle.

The crash took place at 5:15 a.m. as the officer was westbound on Ashlan Avenue near McCall Avenue on a Harley-Davidson, according to spokesman Mike Salas.

The driver of a tractor pulling an agricultural spray rig was on the shoulder of the roadway, when “for reasons to be determined,” he entered the east-bound lane of Ashlan, and then into the path of the motorcycle, Salas said.

The motorcycle collided with the sprayer trailer and forced the motorcycle onto the northbound shoulder, ejecting the officer. The tractor driver continued for a short distance before coming to a stop. The driver was cooperative and not injured.

Salas said the officer is one of unit’s most experienced riders.