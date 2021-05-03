Man killed in hit-and-run collision in southwest Fresno

A man was killed after a hit-and run collision Monday afternoon in southwest Fresno, with the other driver abandoning his car at the scene.

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. near Pickford and Oleander avenues, according to Fresno police.

A man in his 20s, driving a Honda south on Pickford, died after he was hit by someone in a black Mercedes going west on Oleander.

Authorities said that officers attempted CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity had not been released pending notification of family.

The other driver got out of the Mercedes and was gone by the time police arrived. No description had been provided as of late Monday night.