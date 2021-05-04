Man goes on joy ride in stolen ambulance from Fresno to Clovis, police say

A man in Fresno apparently thought it would be a good idea to take off in an ambulance.

So he allegedly stole an ambulance Tuesday evening in the area of McKinley Avenue and Highway 168 and took the emergency vehicle for a joy ride.

Fresno Police said the man, who is in his 30s, took off with an ambulance that had been parked while paramedics went into a restaurant to get food around 6:30 p.m.

The man then drove down Highway 168 and into Clovis, and stopped by a Save Mart grocery store in the shopper center at Fowler and Herndon avenues.

The ambulance was soon after located by a police helicopter.

Police said the man put up a struggle with officers and one officer suffered minor scrapes.

But man eventually was detained and the ambulance recovered without any damage, police said.

Police said they do not know how the man gained access to the ambulance. There was no signs of forced entry.

The man is facing charges of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.