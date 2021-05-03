Two home invasions rattle central Fresno residents. Police have one suspect in custody

A pair of break-ins at occupied homes in central Fresno took place in rapid succession Monday morning, police reported. One man is in custody in connection to the incidents, but police do not know if the suspect was involved in both crimes.

Fresno police spokesman Felipe Uribe said the first incident took place about 7:30 a.m. at West Clinton and North Crystal avenues, where a woman was home with her young daughter when a man kicked in her back door.

The woman took refuge in a room after calling police. Uribe said she armed herself with a chair in case she needed to defend herself and her daughter, but the man fled. Police were unable to find the suspect in spite of a search with police dogs.

Officers were still on scene of that incident when they received a report of a sexual assault attempt about 9 a.m. in the Tower District, several miles away.

Uribe said a man forced his way into a house near North College and East Home avenues and attempted to assault a woman, but she fought back and the suspect, a man in his 20s, ran from the home.

The suspect, a possible transient, was taken into custody about a block away. Uribe said the suspect may have mental health issues.