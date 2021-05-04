Man accused of killing two women in Fresno says he’s victim of media’s ‘false facts’

Accused killer Deandre Foster pleaded not guilty Monday to charges he murdered his girlfriend and her friend during a domestic dispute on April 9.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of East Olive Avenue.

Police said Foster, 24, got into an argument with Charlotte Ethridge, 21, that turned deadly. Foster had been dating Ethridge for several months.

Her neighbor and her former foster mother, Michelle Johnson, 50, heard the commotion and went to help Ethridge. She also was shot and killed.

In court on Monday, his attorney Barbara O’Neill objected to allowing television cameras to record the arraignment, saying there could be an issue of identity in the case. Foster also did not want the TV cameras there.

“May I address the court, please,” Foster said, interrupting Judge Adolfo Corona. “So in the State of California and in the United States, you are innocent until proven guilty, correct?”

Corona responded: “Absolutely.”

“But the media is uploading a lot of false information that are false facts, you understand,” he said. “And it’s a complete assassination of my character. “

Corono approved the media request, but would only allow videotaping of the courtroom and not directly of Foster.

“I am sensitive to your status in custody and I’m sensitive to your position in this case and that you are innocent until proven guilty,” Corona said.

If Foster is found guilty of all the charges, he faces a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole or death, said Amy Freeman, senior deputy district attorney.

Foster remains in the Fresno County Jail with bail set at $3.2 million. His next court hearing is June 17.

Before he was arrested for murder, Foster had been on probation and been arrested several times for a series of crimes, police said. He had convictions for felony assault on a family member and being a felon in possession of firearm.