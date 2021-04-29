Woman stabbed to death by her son in an east-central Fresno apartment, police say

Fresno police investigate at an apartment complex where officials say a woman was stabbed to death by her son Thursday. The man was arrested. lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

A 70-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her son Thursday night at an apartment complex in east-central Fresno, police said.

According to Fresno Police Department Lt. Paul Cervantes, officers received a call around 6:30 p.m. of a stabbing at an apartment complex near North Cedar and East Garland avenues, just south of East Dakota Avenue.

Cervantes said the caller was the son of the victim and admitted to stabbing his mother.

Officers arrived and found the suspect outside and discovered the woman dead inside the apartment with stab wounds to her upper torso, police said. The man was arrested.

Cervantes said officers do not know what led up to the stabbing, but the suspect is cooperating with officers.