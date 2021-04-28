Clovis man arrested for allegedly shooting sister’s boyfriend. He’d been on run 2 weeks

A Clovis man wanted on suspicion of attempted homicide was arrested late Wednesday morning in Madera County.

Troy Clowers, 36, was taken into custody by the Clovis Police Department without incident. He was located at a hotel near Highway 99 and Avenue 18, Lt. Jim Munro said.

Clowers had been sought in a shooting April 15 in the Harlan Ranch area. Police believe he shot a man in the chest and fled.

Police believe the shooting happened after Clowers became involved in an argument with his sister’s boyfriend. The disturbance escalated, according to police, and Clowers pulled out a handgun and shot the other man.

Police were familiar with Clowers from past incidents.

He will be booked into Fresno County jail on attempted homicide, narcotic and fraud charges.