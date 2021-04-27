New details about Yosemite community killings that Mariposa sheriff called murder-suicide

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday shared new details about two people found dead Thursday in Yosemite West, a private community accessed from within Yosemite National Park.

The sheriff called it a murder-suicide involving a couple who had been dating for a long time and appeared to be on vacation at the time of their deaths.

Roland Goldberg, 31, from Lebanon, Missouri was identified as the victim and Elisabeth Shauck, 22, from Salinas as the suspect.

The gun used, a Glock model 17, was registered to Shauck, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Carroll at 209-966-3615.

The sheriff’s office said last week that it was believed Shauck shot Goldberg multiple times before taking her own life.

Yosemite West is located between Yosemite Valley and Wawona off Wawona Road (Highway 41 outside Yosemite), near the junction to Glacier Point Road.

On the same day the couple was found dead, officials announced a Yosemite hiker, Ralph Elliott, was missing.

A few days later, on Sunday, a Washington man was arrested after an eight-hour standoff with authorities after he threatened a store owner near Yosemite’s west entrance along Highway 120, east of Groveland.