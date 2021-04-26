See springtime in Yosemite. Soon you’ll need a reservation to enjoy the main attractions

Those passes aren’t required for people with overnight reservations in the park, a bus ticket in, or who just want to recreate in Hetch Hetchy or drive through Yosemite to a destination on the other side.
The day-use entry passes are already on sale via recreation.gov for arrivals through June 30. More of those $2 tickets – needed in addition to normal park entrance fees – will go on sale at 8 a.m. Wednesday, for arrivals between July 1 and July 31. The new reservation system will be in place at least through Sept. 31, “or until local health conditions improve” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enjoy photos below from late April 2021 of Yosemite Valley wonders, including Bridalveil Fall and Half Dome, and less-known tranquil beauties, like Ribbon Fall.
Carmen George is a features and news reporter for The Fresno Bee. Her stories have been recognized with Best of the West, George F. Gruner, and McClatchy President's awards, and 11 first or second place awards from the California News Publishers Association. She has a passion for sharing people's stories to highlight issues and promote greater understanding.
