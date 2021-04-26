Yosemite

See springtime in Yosemite. Soon you’ll need a reservation to enjoy the main attractions

Waterfalls are roaring and dogwoods are blooming in Yosemite National Park – beloved springtime sights in the popular park in California that will only be accessible to all for a few more weeks.

Most visitors will need a day-use entry pass to enter Yosemite starting May 21.

Those passes aren’t required for people with overnight reservations in the park, a bus ticket in, or who just want to recreate in Hetch Hetchy or drive through Yosemite to a destination on the other side.

The day-use entry passes are already on sale via recreation.gov for arrivals through June 30. More of those $2 tickets – needed in addition to normal park entrance fees – will go on sale at 8 a.m. Wednesday, for arrivals between July 1 and July 31. The new reservation system will be in place at least through Sept. 31, “or until local health conditions improve” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enjoy photos below from late April 2021 of Yosemite Valley wonders, including Bridalveil Fall and Half Dome, and less-known tranquil beauties, like Ribbon Fall.

Visitors take in the splendor of Yosemite Valley in spring at Tunnel View in Yosemite National Park on Friday, April 23, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Dogwood blooms reflect waning sunlight in Yosemite Valley on a spring day on Friday, April 23, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

A nearly full moon rises behind Yosemite National Park’s famous Half Dome on a spring day on Friday, April 23, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

A surge of springtime runoff rushes over Ribbon Fall just west of El Capitan on the western edge of Yosemite Valley in Yosemite National Park on Friday, April 23, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Half Dome comes into view at left while water rushes over Bridalveil Fall in Yosemite Valley in spring at Tunnel View in Yosemite National Park on Friday, April 23, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Yosemite National Park’s famous Half Dome comes into view from Sentinel Bridge on a spring day on Friday, April 23, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

El Capitan comes into view on the western edge of Yosemite Valley as springtime runoff drops over Ribbon Fall to the left in Yosemite National Park on Friday, April 23, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Dogwood blooms reflect waning sunlight in Yosemite Valley on a spring day on Friday, April 23, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Water rushes over Bridalveil Fall as seen through the trees in Yosemite Valley near the Bridalveil trail in Yosemite National Park on Friday, April 23, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

A raven flies in front of Yosemite National Park’s famous Half Dome on a spring day on Friday, April 23, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
