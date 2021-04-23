Yosemite

Hiker missing in Yosemite, park service says. He may have been near Upper Yosemite Fall

The National Park Service is asking the public for help in finding a 51-year-old man who may have gone missing in Yosemite.

Ralph Elliott is believed to have gone on a day hike to Upper Yosemite Fall overlook and Eagle Peak on Thursday, according to a post from the park service. He hasn’t been seen since.

The park service believes he may be exhibiting emotional distress and suicidal ideation.

Elliot is a muscular and fit 5-ffot-8 with blue eyes, a beard and long graying hair that he often wears in bun. He is wearing earth tone, casual clothing.

Anyone with information on Elliot can contact the park service at 209-372-0216 during business hours or 209-379-1992 after hours.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Joshua Tehee
Joshua Tehee
Joshua Tehee covers breaking news for The Fresno Bee, with a focus on entertainment and a heavy emphasis on the Central Valley music scene. You can see him share the area’s top entertainment options Friday mornings on KMPH’s “Great Day” and read more of his work here.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service