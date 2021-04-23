Yosemite
Hiker missing in Yosemite, park service says. He may have been near Upper Yosemite Fall
The National Park Service is asking the public for help in finding a 51-year-old man who may have gone missing in Yosemite.
Ralph Elliott is believed to have gone on a day hike to Upper Yosemite Fall overlook and Eagle Peak on Thursday, according to a post from the park service. He hasn’t been seen since.
The park service believes he may be exhibiting emotional distress and suicidal ideation.
Elliot is a muscular and fit 5-ffot-8 with blue eyes, a beard and long graying hair that he often wears in bun. He is wearing earth tone, casual clothing.
Anyone with information on Elliot can contact the park service at 209-372-0216 during business hours or 209-379-1992 after hours.
