Crime

Man in extremely critical condition after east-central Fresno shooting

A man who was shot in the head Monday night in east-central Fresno was reported to be in extremely critical condition at Community Regional Medical Center.

The shooting took place about 8:30 p.m. at East Clinton and North Argyle avenue. Sgt. Diana Trueba said police rushed to the area after receiving a report of shots fired. There, the found the victim, a man in his early 30s. Trueba said doctors were concerned that the victim might not survive his injuries.

Investigators remained on scene until early Tuesday, but no suspect was immediately identified.

This story will be updated.

Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service