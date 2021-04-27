Man in extremely critical condition after east-central Fresno shooting

A man who was shot in the head Monday night in east-central Fresno was reported to be in extremely critical condition at Community Regional Medical Center.

The shooting took place about 8:30 p.m. at East Clinton and North Argyle avenue. Sgt. Diana Trueba said police rushed to the area after receiving a report of shots fired. There, the found the victim, a man in his early 30s. Trueba said doctors were concerned that the victim might not survive his injuries.

Investigators remained on scene until early Tuesday, but no suspect was immediately identified.

This story will be updated.