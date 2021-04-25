Ski mask-wearing attackers shoot man through his Fresno apartment door, police say

Police at the scene of a shooting Sunday night in central Fresno. lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

A man was shot through his apartment door by a gang of attackers Sunday night in central Fresno, police said.

The attack happened near McKenzie Avenue and Calaveras Street just before 10 p.m. The victim, a man in his 20s, answered a knock at his door and was met by four or five people in ski masks. Police said there was a short verbal exchange before one or more of the people in ski masks started shooting into the apartment.

The victim was struck one time in the upper body and was taken by family members the few blocks to Community Regional Medical Center. Police said he was in stable condition.

Detectives were interviewing witnesses late Sunday night.