Car-to-car shooting leaves two wounded, Fresno police say. One victim was a bystander

Three suspects were detained on Highway 99 in Fresno, California after a shooting that sent two men to the hospital on Saturday, April 24, 2021. agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Two men including a bystander were wounded late Saturday night during a car-to-car shooting, Fresno police said.

Witnesses told police that an SUV was traveling northbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard in southwest Fresno just before 10 p.m. and was followed by the suspects’ vehicle. The suspects began shooting at the SUV for an unknown reason, Police Lt. Jordan Beckford said.

The SUV turned eastbound onto Samson Avenue while the suspects continued to shoot. It is believed that a victim who was shot in the abdomen was standing on Samson and was struck unintentionally.

The victims vehicle comes to a rest on North Avenue in Fresno, California after a shooting that sent two men to the hospital on Saturday, April 24, 2021. ANTHONY GALAVIZ agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Beckford said the suspects’ vehicle entered Highway 41 at North Avenue and began driving north at speeds exceeding 100 mph. A police helicopter tracked it north to Herndon Avenue where it turned around and headed south on Highway 41 again. The vehicle eventually stopped at Highway 99 and American Avenue.

The three occupants of the vehicle were detained and detectives were investigating their involvement, Beckford said.

Officers who responded to the shots-fired call caught up to the victims’ SUV at North and Cherry avenues.

The passenger in the SUV, a man in his 30s, was struck by gunfire to his lower body and back.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was undergoing surgery. The female driver was not injured.

A second man in his late 20s arrived at the hospital a short time later with a wound to his abdomen.

Both men were listed in stable condition.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol and Fresno County Sheriff’s Office assisted Fresno Police in the pursuit.