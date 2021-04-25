High-speed pursuit on 99 in Fresno ends with crash of car that was reported stolen

A man in his mid-30s was arrested by Fresno Police late Saturday night on stolen vehicle charges following a high-speed pursuit on Highway 99 that ended with a wreck at Belmont Avenue.

Police reported seeing the man driving away from a business in the vicinity of Jensen and Cherry avenues around 11:40 p.m., driving erratically and at a high rate of speed, and believed he might have been involved in a crime. Officers followed the vehicle onto Highway 99 northbound and when exiting the driver plowed over a stop sign and came to rest against a guardrail.

Police estimated the driver was going more than 100 mph on the highway.

The driver initially refused to exit the vehicle, but fled when told “it appeared the vehicle was catching on fire,” Lt. Jordan Beckford said.

The man was detained, and police determined the vehicle was reported stolen.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash and no reported injuries.