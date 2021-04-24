With one person dead, another badly burned, investigation continues into Fresno motel fire

One person died and another was badly burned in an early-morning fire at a downtown Fresno motel that remained under investigation as of Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to the Plaza Motel at 1940 North Broadway St., near El Dorado Street, just after 2 a.m. Saturday and saw flames and heavy smoke coming from a second-story unit, Fresno Fire spokesman Rhett Pratt said.

Outside, crews helped a man suffering from severe burns. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but his condition could not be confirmed as of early Saturday night.

Firefighters went inside the room and controlled the blaze, but found the body of an unidentified person. Both people apparently were staying in the room.

The cause of the fire was not known.

“All of the units, with the exception of the unit directly below, were able to have their occupants return to their room,” Pratt said. “The unit below had water damage from the firefighting activity above.”

Thirty firefighters worked the blaze, along with five engines, a truck and two battalion chiefs.

Fresno Fire responded to 188 fires in the past week; this was the second fatal incident of 2021.