Woman jumps from moving car on Fresno street. She’s hospitalized as police investigate why

A woman is in stable condition after she jumped out a moving car, Fresno police said, and may have been hit by a rear wheel of the vehicle.

Police responded to the incident at 9:27 p.m. Friday at North Jackson and East Fir avenues, near Cedar Avenue.

A witness told police that a woman passenger jumped out and possibly was struck by the car’s wheel, Lt. Jordan Beckford said. The woman suffered a head injury.

The woman, whose name and age were not released, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle was cooperating with the investigation, Beckford said, but no information on why the woman jumped out was released.