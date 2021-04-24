Gun battle erupts in Fresno parking lot, with police still looking into what led to dispute

Gunfire erupted in a northwest Fresno parking lot, apparently after a dispute among groups in two or three separate vehicles and people hanging out in the lot.

The shooting incident happened at 11:46 p.m. Friday at a lot at North Blackstone Avenue and East Auto Center Drive.

Two or three vehicles pulled in near other people standing in the lot before shots were exchanged, Lt. Jordan Beckford said. Those cars fled the area.

It is not believed anybody was hit by gunfire, but four other vehicles in the parking lot were struck, police said. Police were still trying to determine what sparked the clash and how many shots were fired.

Detectives are canvassing the area for surveillance video and talking to witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.