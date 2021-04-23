Man shot as he walked in a central Fresno neighborhood; police detain suspects

A man was shot Friday afternoon while walking in a central Fresno neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened at 3:25 p.m. at North Pleasant and West Robinson avenues, near Dakota Avenue.

Police said the 21-year-old man was walking when shots were fired from a black SUV. The man was struck one time in the leg and taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

He was listed in stable condition.

Police said detectives have possible suspects detained, but did not say how many nor provide any additional identifying information.

The motive remained under investigation. Investigators still were not sure how many shots were fired.

Anyone with information is asked to call police 559-621-7000.